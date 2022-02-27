Nicole Kidman pulls photoshop and competes with Britney Spears

Nicole Kidman has been listed as one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood since the early 90s. However, over the years (and through surgery) the image of the actress has changed considerably, and it may be the reason why Tom Cruise’s ex has resorted to using Photoshop to retouch the photographs of a photo session he took for the cover of “Vanity Fair” magazine.

However, the Australian actress got a little out of hand in editing, since photography has generated a huge wave of criticism for the excessive modifications made to it through the use of this famous tool. Despite being one of the most recognized actresses in the world and having won the most important awards on the big screen, her fans do not forgive her for abusing Photoshop in this way.





And it is really evident that the editors have stylized the legs of the actress to an exaggerated level. In addition, the actress’s abdomen had never been as defined as in the photos on this cover, and not even when she was 30 years old did she look so perfect.. “Isn’t Photoshop bad?” asked a netizen while looking at the photo carefully. “There is more CGI (computer generated animation) here than in the entire MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) combined,” wrote one netizen on Twitter. “They have gone too far with Photoshop and airBrush: this is embarrassing,” another Twitter user wrote.

All these waves of criticism have reached the ears of the administrators of social media platforms, since the actress nominated for an Oscar in the category “Best Leading Actress” for her performance in the film “Being the Ricardos”, She has been censored on the networks for appearing in an outfit that some consider inappropriate, in the case of an actress of her level.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an outfit similar to a schoolgirl uniform, made up of a crop top and a tiny dark gray and white pleated miniskirt, from the spring-summer collection of the Italian brand Miu Miu. , the second line of the Prada signature. Kidman has not been the only celebrity who has worn this micro miniskirt in recent days, since the same model has been used by Zendaya, the model Hunter Schafer and the influencer Chiara Ferragni. Nicole Kidman’s total look is valued at 1,660 euros.

Although the actress wanted to renew herself by wearing a youthful outfit, inspired by the 2000s, the truth is that she only received criticism from her fans, who do not agree that the artist edits her body so much.. “No 54-year-old body looks like this, not even Nicole Kidman’s. Why do we keep doing this?, commented a follower, while other users defended her by indicating that she has not yet done a session as revealing as those of Britney Spears.