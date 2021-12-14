Nicole Kidman receives a Lifetime Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman is preparing to receive theimportant career award of the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her latest performance in Being the Ricardos.

The great Australian actress thus enriches its already large collection of awards. In fact, we recall that, in the course of her illustrious career, she has already won the Academy Award for Best Actress in The Others, as well as four Golden Globes and a BAFTA. In this case, in addition to his performance in Being the Ricardos by Lucille Ball, star of Lucy and I, a popular American sitcom of the 1950s, Nicole Kidman’s career is also celebrated, as the director of the festival, Harold Matzner explains in his statement:

“There are few stars on American television as much loved as Lucille Ball. Accepting the challenge of playing such an iconic figure, Nicole Kidman gives us an unforgettable interpretation for her ability to capture both Lucille Ball’s comic talent in front of the camera and her courage off-set, which has made Lucy an unstoppable force over the years. ’50 and 60 ‘. For this role, in the wake of her various incredible previous performances, we are thrilled to award the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman“. To give an idea of ​​the importance of the award, it is enough to remember that over the years it has been received by actors of the caliber of Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Benning, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins, among others.

It therefore seems that her performance is eventually recognized, after the allegations by fans of Lucy and I towards Nicole Kidman of having, according to them of course, stole the part from Debra Missing. Beyond the discontent of some fans and Kidman’s concern for the role of Lucille Ball, her interpretation has globally convinced, so much so that it has also received the nomination for the next Golden Globes, for which Being the Ricardos received a total of three nominations. In fact, the new film by Aaron Sorkin, screenwriter of The Social Network, also received a nomination for best screenplay and for best actor in a drama for Javier Bardem, in the role of Desi Arnaz, husband of Lucille Ball and co-star in Lucy and I.

Speaking of the Awards, we suggest you take a look at the complete list of nominations for the Golden Globes 2022, which includes, among others, the Italian “It was the Hand of God“.