Nicole Kidman returns in the role of Atlanna

From Hong Kong, more and more rumors arrive that they want Nicole Kidman in the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to Aquaman in which the actress was Atlanna, mother of the character of Jason Momoa.

In the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom There will be also Nicole Kidman. The actress is expected to reprise the role of Atlanna, mother of Arthur Curry/Aquaman and queen of Atlantis. As Variety points out, the news comes from several Hong Kong media outlets, where the Kidman is shooting the Amazon series Expats with Jack Huston. Warner Bros. does not confirm and is silent, but it seems that an Amazon spokesperson has pointed out how difficult it is to have Nicole on set because of her many work commitments.

In Aquaman Arthur/Aquaman and the princess Vera they found that Atlanna, officially offered as a sacrifice to the Trench, had managed to escape. If it is true that the Kidman will come back, we’ll see what fate will make it meet James Wan, which repeatedly emphasized the greater complexity of the sequel’s plot compared to the first film and its darker and almost scary character. It is possible however that Nicole only reappear for a cameo.

In Aquaman 2 will return, in addition to the protagonist Jason Momoa, also Amber Heard And Patrick Wilson, flanked by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, in the role of Black Manta. The film will hit our screens for Christmas 2022, so four years after Aquaman, always directed by James Wan and so appreciated by the public as to be awarded a worldwide collection of 1,148,000,000 dollars.