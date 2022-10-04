Nicole Kidman revealed the painful injury she suffered while filming Moulin Rouge

There is no doubt that Nicole Kidman He is one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood and throughout his career he has participated in numerous very successful series and movies.

Many will remember the protagonists of Kidman in acclaimed films such as “Eyes Wide Shut” (Stanley Kubrick’s last film), “The Hours” and “Moulin Rouge“. The memories of the actress on the set of this last film are not the best, since she suffered two rib fractures which he still remembers with pain.

In “Moulin Rouge“, Kidman played Satine and was able to show all his talent for singing and dancing in one of the best performances of his career.

“That movie launched me into fame and I was just divorcing Tom Cruise. It was too much,” the actress recalled in a recent interview, adding, “But I’m glad I did it.”

Kidman told how hard it was to film “Moulin Rougeand recalled breaking his ribs twice while filming the movie. “I hurt myself dancing in high heels at 3 in the morning because I fell down the stairs,” Kidman recalled, adding, “Then I went back to fracture my rib putting on a corset on the film set.

Moulin Rouge premiered in 2001.

“I was obsessed with shrinking my waist like Vivien Leigh did in Gone with the Wind. I pushed for the corset to get tighter and tighter and ended up hurting myself,” she explained. Kidman.

Kidman He also recalled that he had some difficulty singing in the film, as it is not something that comes naturally to him. However, her performance in the film is one of the best of her career and it catapulted her career in an impressive way. “I remember she was never as exhausted as she was after shooting that movie,” said Kidman, who clarified that she has no regrets about accepting the role.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.