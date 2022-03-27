Nicole Kidman Rocks Hip Pants and Flats Ahead of 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman prepares for a special evening in the oscars 2022. In the 94th edition of the event that celebrates the best of the film industry, the performer is nominated in the category of Best actress for the role of Lucille Ball on Being the Ricardos. As expected, the predictions suggest that during its passage through the Red carpet Be unforgettable.

However, moments before the awards, the star, Nicole Kidmanhas already given style lessons. During a private cocktail offered by Roberta Armanifrom the fashion house Giorgio Armanito celebrate the opening of her boutique in Los Angeles, and honor the actress nomination; the muse and friend of the Italian firm dazzled with a very sophisticated look. Great celebrities like Sophia Loren, Adrien Brody, Barbara Palvin, among others, were present.

Before the Oscars 2022 Awards, Nicole Kidman wears tailored pants at the hip at 50+

Nicole Kidman in hip pants at Giorgio Armani’s pre-Oscars 2022 party. Courtesy Giorgio Armani

From the beginning of his career, the protagonist of Moulin Rouge!, became a benchmark of style. And now, she confirms that she has not only done it wearing elegant Haute Couture dresses, but also with a style that can be worn in a more casual celebration. Even the australian reveals the keys how to wear flowy pants to the officewhen they reach 50 —or less— and emerge victorious.

The Oscar-winning actress for playing the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama The Hours (2002), she wore a top jewel with silver rhinestones, deep V-neckline, and asymmetric hem, to match a black blazer and a tailored pants to the hip She accompanied him with flat shoes in black color and ending in peak point.