Nicole Kidman says that one of her pending is to visit Mexico as a family Hollywood USA USA United States Celebs RMMN | TVMAS

The actress and producer Nicole Kidman He said that living with his family in Mexico is among his to-do list in life, as he assured that he would like to see happiness through the eyes of his two daughters.

”I would like to travel more around the world, (…) I love Mexico. I would love to be able to return to the country, bring my daughters to enjoy the culture, the people”expressed during his participation in the event for fellows of the Telmex-Telcel Foundation “Mexico Siglo XXI”.

The also singer, who also revealed that will release a single alongside one of her best friends next December, She said the biggest part of her to-do is seeing happiness through the eyes of her two daughters, ages 12 and 14.

In addition, Kidman commented that the decisions are made together with his family, from whom he always enjoys his company, since assured that the “Good fortune is sharing things with those you love.”

The actress added that It is incredible to see how a mother grows up her children and she affirmed that children and young people they deserve the world”. “I would love to leave a prosperous family that is capable of moving forward and giving to others as my parents gave me, I give and I hope my children do the same”he expressed.

The UN Women ambassador also said that she will continue her fight for women around the worldand considered that actions and laws should be promoted in this regard and to seek places where women and children can take refuge.

Kidman told the fellows who gathered at the National Auditorium in the Mexican capital that learning is the most important thing. For this reason, he related, he keeps in constant learning, even when preparing to play a role.

He also argued that something essential is “create our own criteria” and that the teachers who teach with this philosophy are his favorites; Although he claimed that in her acting roles she has learned to adapt to different demands.

”It is not to say: ‘from the point of view of the teacher, I am going to do it like her.’ Nope, we have to do it our way, I give you the knowledge, reflect, use it and turn it into your own knowledge”he claimed.