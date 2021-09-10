Nicole Kidman showed off the new short hair on Instagram

When the heat becomes overwhelming and the heat begins to be felt with a certain insistence, the desire to cut your hair and say goodbye to that thick mane that, however wonderful, is also damn uncomfortable, splashes at the highest levels, giving birth in we the desire to get on the machine and shave to zero in the style of Demi Moore in the film Soldier Jane. This is what (more or less) seems to have happened to too Nicole Kidman who, in the past few hours, has shown herself on Instagram with her new cut: very short, beautiful and super practical. After years and years in which the ex-wife of Tom Cruise (now happily married to singer Keith Urban) has proved more than faithful to her red, curly and flowing hair, today the actress of Big Little Lies decided to say goodbye to her usual look to show off a pixie cut (characterized by a short cut in the back and longer in the front) that is enchanting.

No more long and wavy waves therefore for the 54-year-old actress, whose change of look is due to her new working adventure that, today, sees her engaged on the set of the TV series Roar, a drama based on Cecilia Ahern’s short story book titled Roar: A Story for Every Woman. The series, which will arrive on our screens not before next year, will consist of eight episodes of half an hour each where the stories of a group of women are told and, above all, their very personal point of view towards life and the way in which they face and react to the difficulties that life places before them. In short, female characters of a certain depth, with so much to say and to give, where Kidman’s flowing and angelic hair did not suit the decisive character of her character, to which she approached with so much hard work and a clean cut to the hair (although many are convinced that it is only a wig). A transformation for script needs that in Roar that Nicole has already dealt with in the past in films such as The Goldfinch (where she sported a thick gray hair), Being the Ricardos (where her hair lit up a fiery red) or the unforgettable Birth, where he appeared with very short hair with a masculine and not very feminine cut that, at the time, had not received particular appreciation or praise.

This of course cannot be said of pixie cut chosen by the actress of Nine Perfect Strangers (in whose cast also appears our Matilda De Angelis), one of the most popular and requested short cuts of all time, as it manages to give charm and style to any woman, giving her a young and well-groomed look. Needless to say, the photo published by Nicole on her Instagram profile immediately gained a lot of likes and enthusiastic comments, among which those of some users who emphasized a certain similarity between Kidman and the character played by Julie Andrews in All together passionately. Well, considering that at the time of the shooting of the film the ex Mary Poppins was only 29 years old (while Nicole is now 25 more) it must be said that the pixie cut did its duty, making Kidman look younger. and fresh than ever.

