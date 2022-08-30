Entertainment

Nicole Kidman shows muscular in photos and divides opinions

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    A musical and a 3-minute ovation: the tribute to Silvia Pinal at the Palace of Fine Arts

    00:24

  • Eugenio Derbez suffered an accident that caused delicate injuries and will undergo surgery

    00:25

  • Celebrities ARV: Jennifer Lopez is upset about her wedding video and Cazzu shares a kiss with another woman

    01:16

  • Daniella Navarro shows off her nude tan on social media

    01:04

  • Pablo Montero boasts how great his daughters Carolina and Daniela are

    01:05

  • Natália Subtil defends herself against Sergio Mayer, but acknowledges that he asked her for money

    03:34

  • Elon Musk’s mother sleeps in the garage when she visits him

    01:05

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck create the most romantic photo album on their honeymoon in Italy

    01:09

  • Kris Jenner talks about the alleged distance between Scott Disick and the Kardashian family

    01:13

  • Cazzu shares a hot kiss with Lali Esposito

    00:36

  • They assure that Jennifer López feels betrayed by publishing a video of her wedding

    00:40

  • Natália Subtil warns that she will formally denounce Sergio Mayer Mori for not giving a pension

    03:29

  • They will pay tribute to Silvia Pinal at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico

    04:39

  • Lyn May crowned queen of the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico

    00:39

  • Rey Grupero walks in a tiny thong down the street and is torn to pieces in the nets

    00:51

  • Bad Bunny: this could be the reason why he kissed another man on the mouth

    00:43

  • Bad Bunny recreates controversial moment of the 2000s and gives a tremendous kiss to a dancer at MTV VMAs

    01:41

  • Tunden Nadia Ferreira for arriving with Marc Anthony at a beauty event in Paraguay

    01:48

  • They exhibit alleged rudeness of Maluma during a fashion show in Mexico

    02:31

  • Jennifer López is furious and accuses the person who leaked a video of her second wedding of theft

    02:30

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

OM: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, these stars have been announced at OM

2 mins ago

What do Blake Lively’s parents and siblings do?

11 mins ago

Gerard Piqué soon to be a dad with his new (very young) girlfriend?

12 mins ago

Olivia Wilde’s sneakers that are a trend and you will want to have

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button