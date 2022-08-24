Nicole Kidman shows off her impressive muscles in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination

Nicole Kidman continues to amaze his fans not only with his incredible on-screen talent, but also with your fitness levelWell, his last photo session makes many wonder where have you been hiding those biceps all these years.

The protagonist of ‘Being the Ricardos’ has been revealed as the cover star of Perfect magazine and that’s where He boasted of having an enviable shape at 55 years old, leaving more than one with their mouths open.

Kidman rocked a gray Diesel mini skirt and colorful crop top, not to mention the toned muscles that were accentuated when he struck a powerful power pose, flexing both biceps for the camera. Her hair was styled straight with extensions and in a copper tone.

Naturally, the internet went into crash mode and fans flooded the comments section about their disbelief at her figure.

“Beautiful”, “Goddess”, “In love with each photo, with each detail, you are incredible ✨”, are just some of the comments that have been seen on social networks.

But that is not all. Kidman posted additional images from the photo shoot on his own Instagram, and there He showed off his rock-hard abs in short denim outfits.

This is not the first time Nicole shows off her toned physique on a magazine cover. For the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, the actress wore a Miu Miu miniskirt and matching crop top, resembling a sexy schoolgirl outfit.

