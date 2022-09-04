Nicole Kidman shows off her muscles and defends her workout

The cover of the British magazine Perfect caused a real impact with Nicole Kidman who, at 55, exhibits an impressive musculature, the result of her passion for weight training.

The protagonist of “Big little lies” and “The Undoing” performs daily physical exercises that she mixes with sports, running, yoga or simple walks with her husband and daughters, as she assured in statements to the Los Angeles Times.

Although the first thing that draws attention and what everyone talks about is the incredible physical shape of the actress, the magazine that will go on sale in the next few hours, there is also a collection of photos of her daring looks.

The magazine’s fashion experts say they have never seen Kidman wear a look much more risky than the classic and sophisticated style that characterizes her.

The person in charge of dressing her has been Glenn Martens, designer of the firm Diesel, a brand that has contributed its designs to the session. With the Y2K (two-mile) trend as a flag, the designer has chosen original and extravagant pieces that remind us of the most groundbreaking looks from the beginning of the century.

A total denim look, tops with biker designs and miniskirts make up these outfits that have revolutionized fashion lovers. Once again, these types of posts confirm the inevitable. Fashion is cyclical and what was worn two decades ago is here to invade current trends.

Kidman is going through a good stage after the problems he had a year ago when he moved to Hong Kong to film Expats, the Lulu Wang series for Amazon Prime Video. The actress skipped the mandatory quarantine imposed by the country on people arriving from Australia, something that caused a strong controversy.

Source: Come and See, Chain 3.