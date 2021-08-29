Nicole Kidman skips quarantine in Hong Kong, controversy breaks out

There are strong controversies triggered by Nicole Kidman’s decision to skip the quarantine provided by the Hong Kong region for those arriving from Australia.

Why is Nicole Kidman in China?

The actress is in China to shoot the Amazon Expats series, directed by Lulu Wang and focused on a group of wealthy women living in Hong Kong. According to local news site HK01, Kidman flew to Hong Kong on a private jet on August 12 and was exempted from the seven-day Hong Kong hotel quarantine, which is also mandatory for vaccinated people.

Why exempt from quarantine?

Nicole Kidman and other members of the Amazon series crew have been given permission to skip quarantine for “professional reasons”.

The controversy

Deborah Kan, journalist of the Wall Street Journal on Twitter: “Dear #HongKong friends and family, while you are locked in a hotel room for three weeks, how does it feel to know that if you are from Hollywood you are exempt from the barbaric quarantine rules that residents of Hong Kong?”.

Heather Parisi

Nicole Kidman enters Hong Kong without quarantine as do all the businessmen who belong to the boards of directors of listed companies or their guests. The reason? Make the economy run ”, thunders the showgirl.

It’s still

“It happens all over the world,” Parisi continued. “The pandemic has widened even more the gap between the powerful rich and the rest of the world. To the ordinary citizen tachypirina and watchful waiting are imposed, while the elite draws heavily on every cure that medicine has successfully tested. The powerful rich don’t die of Covid-19, because Covid-19 is a selective disease. It is the citizens abandoned at home and then hospitalized in desperate conditions who leave their pens. But at least the restrictions apply to everyone. No, not even those “.