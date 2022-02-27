Nicole Kidman stars in “Nine Perfect Strangers”

David E Kelly brings together beautiful and troubled people again in a place of incomparable beauty as it did before in Big Little Lies and the arguable The Undoing. Is about nine perfect strangers (Nine Perfect Strangers) whose protagonist once again is Nicole Kidman.

Masha Dmitrichenko is the owner and director of a spiritual retreat called Tranquillum. The purpose of the place, as its name indicates, is to restore peace of mind to wealthy people who arrive with a broken heart for one reason or another.

A former soccer player (bobby cannavale) drug addict after a knee injury cut short his career. A writer of romance novels (Melissa McCarthy) experiencing professional and personal difficulties. A family that cannot recover from an intimate tragedy.

A young and glamorous marriage that begins to notice that the love between them is fading. A newly separated man (Luke Evans) who irritates everyone with his inveterate cynicism. A divorced woman who has various problems; he is the most difficult character and the least consistent.

Nicole Kidman, in a fragment of the series “Nine perfect strangers”. (Photo: Amazon)

Masha is an angelic-looking figure who seems to walk several inches off the ground and claims that in just ten days your guests will experience a healing that will change their lives. He always has convincing and reassuring answers to all kinds of questions. But in private he displays another kind of power, more mysterious.

Nicole Kidman plays a brooding healer

As the series progresses and amid quirky exercises ranging from ground contact to a bag race, some somewhat disturbing secrets of the treatment begin to come to light. but still no one leaves the place.

That disturbing atmosphere is perceived from the first image, when a camera from above shows a blender in the foreground that begins to rotate very slowly and manages to turn a mixture of conventional fruits into a scene of enormous sensuality.

Nicole Kidman stars in the disturbing series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” (Photo: Amazon)

In the following episodes the characters they reveal their secrets and truthsincluding Masha herself in a previous life. nine perfect strangers It is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, although the adaptation is not entirely faithful to the book: the methods in the series are more expansive and sophisticated; definitely more dangerous.

Tranquillum is located in Northern California as a kind of ashram super luxury, with its own rules and the messianic climate reminiscent of those yoga retreats and meditation that appeared in the late 1980s in both the United States and Europe.

However, that scene of hypnotic beauty where the story takes place is the ranch that Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban possess in Byron Baya coastal town in Australia. The series is made during the pandemic with all the measures of the case.

There are eight episodes and can be seen by Amazon Prime Video.