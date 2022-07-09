Nicole Kidman stars in this fantastic intimate drama from the director of ‘Under the skin’ that you can see on HBO Max

Two years ago, ‘Under the skin’, a gem of science fiction cinema directed by Jonathan Glazer, arrived on the billboard and had arrived seven years late (the film is from 2013) in our country. What is probably his masterpiece revealed to us its director who has garnered a short but very interesting filmography. ‘Reincarnation’ It is a sample of it and you can see it on HBO Max.

Beyond death

The story is about Anna (Nicole Kidman), a woman who decides to remarry 10 years after the death of her husband Sean. Suddenly, a mysterious boy (Cameron Bright), who claims to be the reincarnation of Seanshows up at her house asking her not to get married.

Glazer anticipates from the beginning the main theme of reincarnation, while keeping the viewer intrigued as to whether what has been exposed so clearly to us in that first scene will actually happen. The unusual and disturbing starting point serves to attract our attention but it hides much more.

The story reflects on the duel, the living clinging to the loss and memory of another personthe impossibility at times of differentiating whether the love that is felt is towards the real person or towards the idealized evocation that our mind makes of it.

memory of a love

This plot could easily fall into melodrama but the Glazer’s address It manages to carry it out without loading the inks too much. Director shows us history with sobrietywithout fear of putting up with the shot to convey greater truthfulness and with a more than outstanding direction of actors.

However, what has just rounded off the whole is precisely Nicole Kidman. The actress is immense in her role as Anna and manages to convey with his gaze the heavy burden of the characterher doubts, her internal struggle and, in short, everything that manages to make you empathize with her.





The rest of the cast is somewhat more secondary, highlighting names like Danny Huston, Lauren Bacall, Peter Stormare and, of course, the great work of a very young Cameron Bright (an actor who later hasn’t had big movie roles), who manages to convince us of being that deceased husband trapped in the body of a child.

‘Reincarnation’ is an intimate drama about mourning, death and love that rises thanks to the sober direction of Jonathan Glazer and the wonderful work of Nicole Kidman, who manage to plunge us into the dilemma of: Do we love people for what they really were or for how we think we remember them to be? The tape lasts an hour and a half and you can keep an eye on HBO Max.