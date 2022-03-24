Nicole Kidman steals the trailer for ‘Roar’, the new Apple TV + series

If someone is betting everything on their original productions, that’s Apple TV +. For a long time now, they have presented us with a lot of spectacular series, but this 2022 they will continue to tell a lot of stories that promise to leave us on the edge of the armchair. However, as a preview of one of its strongest releases for these first months of the year, the streaming platform brings us Roar, a very interesting project as far as dark comedy is concerned.

This is an anthology series based on the short stories written by Irish author cecelia ahern. In each of the independent episodes, They will introduce us to a different woman and like any other in real life going through extraordinary circumstances. And if that wasn’t enough, they have a top-notch cast led by Nicole Kidman –nominated for best actress at the Oscars–, Cynthia Erivo, Allison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Merritt Wever and more.

Apple TV + brings us the first look at ‘Roar’

It was known that Apple TV + was working on this production, but they had not revealed many details about it. But now and after a long wait, the service has finally launched the first preview of Roar and we are sure that they are not prepared for what they will see in each of the eight chapters. To begin with, we have to tell you that in addition to presenting us with extremely bizarre stories that will leave you square-eyed, the humor is quite dark and probably not for everyone.

To give you one of what we are talking about, in this glimpse they show us the story of Nicole Kidman, who plays a woman who has problems because she eats photos… yes, you read that right. On the other hand there is Allison Brie, who gives life to another woman who has to solve her own murder and last but not least, the plot of Cynthia Erivo, where we see her as a woman who finds strange bite marks on her skin. Pure thing that will blow our heads.

Roarthe new Apple TV+ anthology series will arrive in the streaming platform’s catalog next April 15. But while we wait for the day to come to check out this interesting production from Cupertino, check out the amazing official trailer below of this production we’re sure you haven’t seen something like this in a long time: