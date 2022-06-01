Nicole Kidman surprised everyone when it came to appearing in front of the public of her husband, the musician Keith Urban

This weekend, during his show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Keith Urban received his number one fan in the audience: his wife Nicole Kidman. The actress also made a brief appearance on stage to accompany the man with whom she has shared her life for 16 years and surprised everyone by introducing himself in an unusual way.

In a video that the musician shared on his own Instagram account, the star is seen taking the microphone to greet the audience. “What’s your name? Where are you from?” he asked her, to which she replied, adopting her husband’s last name: “Hello, I’m Nicole Urban” .

As the audience screamed with excitement, Kidman explained the real reason for her presence on stage. “I want to grab your bag, I saw you put it on the ground”he tells the singer. Immediately afterwards, the two together go in search of the garment. “She literally told me, ‘Don’t lose the bag,’ and I said, ‘How am I going to lose it?’”he explained to the people while she wrapped herself in it.

After Adele announced the suspension of his shows in Las Vegas, Keith Urban picked up the glove and decided to extend his residence in that city for a few more weeks, to fill the gap left by his colleague. “One night we got a panicked call asking if we could fill in a bunch more dates and it worked perfectly” he revealed recently during an interview with People magazine.

On Sunday, the country music singer finally said goodbye to the city of sin to take a well-deserved vacation before beginning his summer tour across the United States.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Ed Rode – FR170557 AP

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005. Four months after they first saw each other, the New Zealand musician called her and they began a low-key relationship, riding a motorcycle in New York, sheltering in Nashville, and sharing moments on the singer’s tours. In January 2006, they married in Sydney. “It was a very emotional ceremony, it was beautiful, they both cried a lot when they looked at each other,” a guest told the magazine People. “Meeting her and getting married changed my life, it was the beginning of something new, I really thought: ‘Ok, now I start to live’ ”, Urban confessed to CBSNews.

The couple has two daughters: Sunday Rose, who was born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, who came into the world in 2010. “Meeting Keith before he turned 40 and having Sunny and Fifi together was something completely unexpected, something so beautiful. I dreamed about it, but I had no idea if it would ever happen to me. I feel blessed to have such a deep relationship, and that the girls receive such great love”, said Nicole, in one of the many interviews in which she highlighted how significant it was for her to have met Urban, especially after his difficult divorce from Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman with her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret GROSBY GROUP