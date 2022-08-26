Nicole Kidman surprises and goes viral with her shocking new image

Nicole Kidman She has been one of the most recognized names in Hollywood and one of the most admired women in the world for decades, and over the years has proven on numerous occasions that age is just a number and that years do not define his incredible physical formsomething that other well-known faces in the industry also attest to as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

Beyond her long career as an actress, Nicole also she has always been very focused on her health and fitness, so she has always kept herself in good shape.

THE SHOCKING VIRAL IMAGE OF NICOLE KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman can boast of going through a great moment both personally and professionally and among many other projects, He has just become the cover image of the British magazine ‘Perfect’, where he appears wearing an impressive new ‘look’ in which its very marked muscles making it clear that he has a more than enviable physical shape at 55 years old.

Kidman appears on the cover of the aforementioned magazine with a serious face and a defiant look at the camera, while raising his arms with his fists raised, revealing his sculpted biceps.

The image has not taken long to become viral on social networks and has become one of the most commented publicationsand if something makes the impressive image clear, it is that the protagonist of ‘Australia’ follows a demanding and hard exercise routinesomething that she has already talked about in previous interviews, in which she has assured that she uses her motivation in “sports, running, yoga and even going for a walk” with her husband and daughters.

In addition, he has never hidden that he loves sports and training every day is one of her great passions and, without a doubt, the one that helps her the most to maintain her incredible physical shapethough not the only one.

the well-known actress She has also revealed that another factor that helps her maintain her physique is the 80/20 rule.a factor that refers to Nicole’s dietthat includes 80% whole, unprocessed foods and 20% cravingsalthough he confesses that on some other occasion he has exceeded this percentage.