Nicole Kidman surprising in Paris, she borrows Kim Kardashian’s glasses

Did Nicole Kidman change stylist? Passing through Paris for Fashion Week, the actress unveiled a look that was original to say the least.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing and celebrities are parading in the capital. After the remarkable appearances of Emma Watson at Schiaparelli and Marion Cotillard at Chanel, another star should shine in the front row on Wednesday July 6: actress Nicole Kidman, expected at the Balenciaga show. Even before taking a seat in the front row, the star was seen on Tuesday evening after fittings.

Would Nicole Kidman make a style change? When she left the fittings at Balenciaga, the 55-year-old actress surprised her world with her large black mask as sunglasses. A well-known original futuristic accessory from the Parisian house, popularized by a certain Kim Kardashian, another devotee of Demna Gvasalia’s creations (Balenciaga’s artistic director since 2015).

Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian adopt the same futuristic sunglasses signed Balenciaga.

Her funny glasses on her nose, Nicole Kidman once again surprised her fans when she came to the parade on Wednesday. The mother of Isabella, Connor, Sunday and Faith swapped her faded XXL jeans from the day before for a leather skirt. This 51st Balenciaga haute couture fashion show will be launched at noon. The actress should also find Kim Kardashian there, she also arrived in Paris recently, probably to take part in this Fashion Week.

On the career side, after being illustrated in “The Northman” this spring, Nicole Kidman will be showing the film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the second part of the adventures of Aquaman in solo, whose release is scheduled for March 2023.

