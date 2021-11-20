Nicole Kidman talks about role in new movie: “I couldn’t wait”

Alongside Javier Bardem, the extraordinary Nicole Kidman will be the protagonist in the branded film Amazon, Being the Ricardos. Respectively in the role of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, one of the most iconic and entertaining couples of the small screen in the early 1950s. The film traces a week of filming the famous US sitcom I Love Lucy, during which the actress and comedian Lucy and her husband will have to face a serious professional and personal crisis.

The awaited film will arrive on the big screen on December 10th, while December 21 will be available on Prime Video and will see two of Hollywood’s most beloved faces grappling with a complex new tale, a story that brings to the stage the professional and sentimental relationship that united one of the most loved couples of the television of the time. Nicole Kidman was not fully acquainted with the woman’s story, but admitted that she fell in love with her immediately after reading the script.

“I studied and learned from them. They entered my body and my memory. It was my obsession provide an accurate version, ”reveals the Australian actress. After a screening of the film, Kidman admitted that she even felt a strong anxiety in seeing the shoot, so much so that she sought comfort in the director: “I was already in trepidation from the month before. Aaron had to phone me and send me emails saying, “You’ll make it!” I was terrified but at the same time incredibly excited! “

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos: Her performance was not appreciated

To prepare to step into this complex role, Nicole Kidman had to first and foremost studying facial expressions della Ball, to try to replicate some scenes from the sitcom Being the Ricardos. But not everyone fully appreciated his interpretation, not finding it resembling the star of the 50s: it started like this a social debate to about. All that remains is to wait a few more weeks to be able to judge his performance which, we are sure, will not disappoint.