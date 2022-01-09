Nicole Kidman talks about the depression after her divorce from Tom Cruise

Their first meeting dates back to 1989 when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise find themselves together on the set of Days of Thunder, a year later the marriage arrives (she 23 years and he 28, already at the second) with a Scientology rite, then they spend 11 years together between difficult moments and joys such as the adoption of children Isabella and Conor. In 2001, however, divorce arrives and one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood says goodbye forever. In these days Nicole Kidman is back to talking about those difficult years in an interview with the program a This Cultural Life on BBC Radio 4, talking about the depression she suffered from after the breakup.

According to the actress – who is now happily married to musician Kith Urban with whom she has 2 daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret – the depression of that period also served her to fully immerse herself in the role of Virginia Woolf. The Hours it is in fact the film that the actress shoots in the midst of this mental state, managing to identify her condition with the writer’s suicidal thoughts. An identification such that, as Kidman herself tells us, she wanted to shoot the scene of the drowning in the river in first person, without a stunt double.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As he told the BBC: “I think at that moment I was in a distant, depressed place, not in my own body.” The actress tells of having perceived herself as a “ship” in the open sea of ​​Virginia Woolf’s thoughts and that Stephen Daldry, director of the film “was very gentle with me because he knew it.” Kidman says she was open to welcoming Woolf’s sensations, also because the intense identification with a character “I think is probably the beauty of an actor’s life”. Not by chance the film earned Nicole Kidman the Oscar for Best Actress, as well as having been, to some extent, therapeutic.

In his life, Kidman says he “walked through many different landscapes of mental health and loss, ideas and joy “and who today feels much more aware than when he was 14 and was beginning to face depression, adding:” I am definitely more aware of the preciousness of experience and time. “In another interview , released in 2012 to Who magazine, Nicole Kidman related that the cause of his depression at the time it was above all the fear of not being able to have children, as well as the end of the relationship. Then he concludes: “When it didn’t work I had to dig deep and find my way through depression. I have no regrets for any of this. It was all part of the growth. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io