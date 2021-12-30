Nicole Kidman, the 5 best interpretations

Nicole Kidman is one of the most famous actresses of the silver screen. But of this we have you already spoken . Always able to do talk about oneself , ex-wife of Tom Cruise, has built a solid career over the years, working with directors of the caliber of Lars Von Trier And Stanley Kubrick. Today we want to offer you a small guide to tell you about her best interpretations, the ones that made us dream and excite the most of this diva always poised between commercial successes and auteur cinema.

Nicole Kidman, a versatile diva

Starting in 1995, the year in which he left the theater to play some of his best-known roles in important commercial hits (Batman Forever And To death), immediately revealed his ability to interpret parts that are always very different from each other, demonstrating a strong audacity in undertaking out of the ordinary choices. The demonstration of this is that the films that have made it appreciated even more by a more cinephile and niche audience are not the most conventional, but the most complex and belonging to a more authorial cinema. Let’s see together what they are retracing his career from the beginning.

Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Directed by Jane Campion in 1996, Portrait of a lady is the transposition of a Henry James novel in which Kidman plays the role of Isabel Archer, a young American heiress in the late 19th century who falls in love with Gilbert Gismond (John Malkovic) during a trip to Florence. Kidman’s beauty and gaze are perfect for the interpretation of a highly expressive role, in which the actress’s icy gaze marries perfectly with period costumes. A journey into the beauty of the noble palaces of that period.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

In Stanley Kubrick’s latest film, Nicole Kidman plays the role of Alice Harford, the femme fatale wife of Dr. William “Bill” Harford. Latest film paired with the then husband Tom Cruise, the role of Kidman does not disappoint expectations despite being very complex (the monologue in the bedroom is famous) the result of Kubrick’s meticulous script. Inspired by the novel Double dream by Arthur Schnitzer, halfway between an erotic thriller and a mystery film, in Eyes Wide Shut the desires of the past burst into the present of the couple, putting certainties in crisis. There are many rumors about this film, starting with the one that claimed that the beginning of the Cruise-Kidman crisis was born right here.

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Here it is: the most iconic role of the Australian actress comes in 2001, when she plays the part of Satine, the intriguing star of the Moulin Rouge dance company in early 1900s Paris. At the time he amazed critics and audiences for the pop reinterpretation of the songs played by the cast, but also for the singing skills of the two protagonists, who are not professional singers. Along with Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman stars in an atypical musical that garnered eight Oscar nominations, winning the statuettes for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. A instant classic.

The Hours (2002)

The Hours, directed by Stephen Daldry and based on the novel of the same name by Michael Cunnigham, stars three women in three different eras and places who reject any kind of social imposition, linked by the novel Mrs Dalloway written by Virginia Woolf, who is also a of the protagonists of the story played by Nicole Kidman. This role earned her the Oscar statuette for best actress, an interpretation that manages to restore depth and authenticity to the character. Fresh from the Stanislavskij method, Kidman manages to convey all of Woolf’s yearning to us, in a role played so well that (also thanks to the make-up) it almost seems not to recognize her.

Dogville (2003)

For many fans and cinephiles this remains his best interpretation. In Dogville, signed by the controversial Lars Von Trier, Nicole Kidman plays the role of Grace Margaret Mulligan, a fugitive with the arduous task of having to prove her goodness and usefulness within the community of Dogville. In this surreal fairy tale set in suspended time, Kidman drags viewers into a state of ambiguity towards her character. Dogville it was a complex work, which cost Kidman the decision not to work with Von Trier anymore due to the hardness of the part (a choice which she later retracted). However, in this film, the face that remains most impressed on us is certainly his.

