Nicole Kidman, the best meme of the Oscars thanks to Will Smith

At this point, there should be no one left on the face of the Earth without having seen the most commented moment of the Oscars 2022: the Will Smith slap Chris Rock when the comedian made a very unfortunate comment about the physique of Jada Pinkett, Smith’s wife, who has told a while ago that she suffers from alopecia. The interpreter, who won the award for Best Actor, did not think about it: he went down to the stage and slapped the comedian while he said: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” The ‘lookazos’ of the ‘celebrities’ have given a lot to talk about, but it went into the background after what happened between Smith and Rock, and everyone is commenting on it, including Jaden Smith, Will’s 23-year-old son, who has posted a blunt tweet about the news: “And this is how we do it.”

Like everything that goes viral, this punch to the face that will go down in Oscars history, too It has its corresponding memes. But curiously, the public has not sympathized with his witty tweets with Will smith or Chris Rock, but with an actress we all adore: Nicole Kidman. Her reaction to the most shocking moment of the night has been the meat of memes from tweeters from all over the world, since anyone can feel identified with her.

Nicole Kidman stayed – literally – gapebut it is that it is the same reaction that any of us have had from our homes, although we imagine that observing it live and direct will be even more amazing. Do you want to see the best Nicole memes? Here you have them!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io