Nicole Kidman: the first images on the set of “Expats” in the Hong Kong market

Nicole Kidman around the Mongkok market ad Hong Kong. The actress is not a tourist, but she is there to shoot some scenes of “Expats”, Tv series by Amazon Prime on the life of the rich expatriates. The first images of the actress appeared on social media while shooting with the crew and staff.

“Expats”, Based on Janice YK Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, tells the story of three American expatriate women, between pomp and friendships as intense as they are brief. Nicole Kidman is also executive producer of the tv series.

Nicole Kidman in Hong Kong exempted from quarantine

The actress, who arrived in Hong Kong in recent days, was also at the center of some controversy because Not it was obliged to follow the rules which provide for arrivals in the country forty in hotel.

Hong Kong’s decision to grant the Hollywood star exemption from quarantine came in view of “carrying out a specific professional job”, a job “functional to maintaining the necessary development of Hong Kong’s economy”.

The controversy on social media, however, there was no shortage, due to the recent tightening of the rules for i travelers arriving in the country. The exemption granted to the crew of the series and the actress, who arrived by private jet from Australia in recent days, provides that everyone undergoes three tests on Covid in the two weeks following arrival.

