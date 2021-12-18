Nicole Kidman, the rebirth of an actress in a gorgeous dress

IS impossible not to think, at least for a moment, of the hypnotic Masha and her Tranquillum House. Or at least difficult to do if Nicole Kidman introduces herself to us in a dress that is reminiscent of Indian mandalas and looks perfect for a mystical fairytale. One thing is certain: Nine Perfect Strangers it was one of the 2021 series and she knows it well. It was a golden year for Nicole Kidman this 2021, a rebirth in pure Masha style, in fact, a catharsis.

In love with hers Keith Urban, always with her on the red carpet and more with a Lifetime Achievement Award (to be picked up tomorrow) for his latest performance in Being the Ricardos. All elements that put her on the list of actresses of the year. Or at least, “one of the”.

The rebirth of Nicole Kidman

A wave of negative comments can discourage even a diva of the caliber of Nicole Kidman, one who has been able to prove so much in Hollywood. And that unjustly is still criticized a lot. Even the film by Aaron Sorkin, screenwriter of The Social Network, received mixed reviews. Among the not always positive reviews, also a curious controversy triggered a priori by the fans of the actress of Will & Grace, Debra Messing, for not getting the part for the role of Lucille Ball (then went to Kidman with a lot of official production motivation, willingness to cancel Kidman’s contract, and all the rest). Following public criticism of the film’s casting, Kidman felt she had to listen to the audience and drop production, but neither Sorkin nor Todd Black, one of the producers, agreed. Only the involvement with the character pushed her to stay.

Ironically, as is often the case, the film received three nomination for the next Golden Globes: to her, to the screenplay and to Javier Bardem, for the role of Desi Arnaz. And Kidman who has already won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in The Others, in addition to four Golden Globes and a BAFTA, she can be really happy.

But let’s get to the evening dress chosen for the premiere of Being the Ricardos in Sydney. A wonderful dress, the kind that illuminate immensely and vibrate with their own light. It is an Etro creation from the Spring Summer 2022 collection. It is embellished with glittery geometric patterns in emerald green and aquamarine tones and creates perfect plays of light. Title: the catharsis of an actress in a wonderful dress. Password: energy of light. Rating: 10.

