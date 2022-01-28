Nicole Kidman, the shocking revelation about her famous colleague

Nicole Kidman, 53, beloved Hollywood star with a career that many of her colleagues envy, Kidman in her 39-year career has won 8 awards Oscar out of 40 nominations, including victory as Best Actress for the film The Hours, lately she has also dedicated herself to TV series, working in small and highly successful masterpieces such as The Undoing And Nine Perfect Strangers.

Although it may be thought that his career is sparkling, he told of a difficult period in his career, the Australian actress, in fact, she lost a really important role because of a colleague of hers.

The revelation of Nicole Kidman

Nicole desperately wanted a part in the 1999 film Notting Hill, but felt she lacked the experience and talent.

During an interview that saw her together with the co-star of the TV series The Undoing, Hugh Grant, Nicole revealed that she had hoped with all her heart to be able to work with the British star for a very long time and this role seemed to him the perfect opportunity, she loved it from the first moment.

So he openly revealed of having felt a deep envy for his colleague Julia Roberts when she was cast the part, and with an open heart she admitted, “I really wanted the role Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill”, he said.

“Yes, I wanted it. But I wasn’t well-known enough at the time and I didn’t have enough talent, or at least I was convinced that I couldn’t match Julia Roberts, who had already starred in important films at the time ”.

Irony of fate, as often happens in these cases, Roberts, 52, at which time she hadn’t initially wanted the role as the protagonist of actress Anna Scott – who as we all now know played one of the most famous actresses in the world (practically herself) and fell madly in love with a man met by chance in a bookstore, William Thacker, just Hugh.

When she read the Notting Hill script she was silly, the actress revealed she had told her agent about that part, “How boring. It really seems like a very boring role to me and above all it seems to me such a stupid part to play ”.

Evidently at a first reading he did not understand the potential of the film, which as we all know, now it is considered the love comedy par excellence, a film that made the history of cinema, whose iconic phrases are still quoted on many occasions.

I must admit that journalists often show up at press events saying they work for “Horses and Hounds“, A small satisfaction that fills the heart with joy, as well as transforming itself into a moment of hilarity. By the way, a little curiosity, this magazine really exists and is one of the oldest in Great Britain.

Anyway, back to us, of course, in a second I’m afraid Roberts thought about it and left a message on screenwriter Richard Curtis’s answering machine saying: “I will definitely make this movie”.

Maybe it has been well recommended!

A small setback for Kidman, who for a moment she saw the opportunity to play the much desired role of Anna Scott, but which was eventually blown by her colleague at the very last minute.

After the incident, however, it seems that good blood shook between the two actresses, indeed Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts shared the big screen together in the 2015 film. The secret of his eyes and they are good friends.