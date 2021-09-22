Nicole Kidman, the words about Tom Cruise 20 years after the divorce

It’s been exactly 20 years since their divorce, and today Nicole Kidman manages to look back on her marriage to Tom Cruise with the distance and awareness that only the years that pass, the bitterness that fade, the new inner happiness that arrives can give. Talking with Harper’s Bazaar, the Australian actress is back to talk about eleven years with her ex-husband for the first time without hiding behind a no comment or confusing with too many turns of words.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met for the first time in 1989, on the set of the film Days of thunder. Six months later they are already a couple, or rather THE Hollywood COUPLE Terry McGinnisGetty Images

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met for the first time in 1989, on the set of the film Days of thunder. Six months later they are already a couple, or rather THE COUPLE. Very young and beautiful (she 23 years and he 28, already in the second marriage) they get married in 1990 in Colorado, on Christmas Eve, with the ritual of Scientology (the third inconvenient, cumbersome, in their history). Everyone is talking about them (the magazine People just that year crowns Tom the sexiest man in the world), they want to be them. They adopt two children Isabella Jane, born in 1992, and Connor Anthony born in 1995, they act together for Stanley Kubrick and do not miss a red carpet that counts. In 2001 the unexpected break up that shocks Hollywood and the whole world. A love always in the spotlight, on which Nicole today reflects from the columns of Harper’s Bazaar.

“I was young. I think I offered it to the media,” he said reflecting on the overexposure of his marriage and the morbid attention of newspapers and paparazzi to their history. Lesson that served her for the management of her second marriage with Keith Urban, her husband since 2006. “Maybe I’m a little more apprehensive now, but I always try to remain as open as possible. I prefer to live like this. suspicious and in the past I have been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer to have a warm approach rather than being closed, “continued Nicole, before sharing an anecdote related to her first meeting with the country singer, father of the daughters Faith and Sunday Rose.

“My husband, Keith, said when he met me he asked me,” How is your heart? ” And apparently I answered him ‘open’, he confessed, “today we are still working on some things, but our story is based on love, so there are many concessions, I want him to have the best life possible, and he thinks the same and then we really love being parents together. ” The mistake of the past is the wisdom of the future, right?

