Nicole Kidman: “This is how I turned into Lucille Ball”

Icon, legend, pioneer: Lucille Ball wrote the history of TV American but also a chapter of women’s emancipation. And now the very delicate task of interpreting it falls to Nicole Kidman, in the film Being the Ricardos, from December 21 on Amazon Prime Video, signed by Aaron Sorkin as director and screenplay.

In connection via Zoom with colleagues Javier Bardem (who lends the face to her husband Desi Arnaz), JK Simmons (William Frawley) and Nina Arianda (Vivian Vance), the diva of Moulin Rouge meets the international press to tell about this incredible adventure.

The film covers a week of their life, but not just any, one from 1952, when an alleged scandal about the actress threatens to ruin her career and marriage. Lucille is accused by national newspapers of sympathizing with the Communist Party, while her partner’s infidelities fill the front pages of the tabloids.

During the days recounted in the film, rehearsals take place for an episode of the famous show Lucy and I, a sit-com with 60 million spectators at a time when the competition was barely 12.

Lucille and Desi have a fluctuating relationship, but they cover each other’s backs to continually raise the bar. In an era when the small screen followed a conservative regime, the golden couple inserts uncomfortable arguments, such as pregnancy, and the presence at his side of his wife as the protagonist of a TV event in which a citizen of Cuban origins had never obtained the spotlight.

This and much more, in an alternation of tones to say the least incredible, puts on stage this very untraditional biopic.

«At the beginning – explains Nicole Kidman – I felt very strong the pressure to give life to a character like Lucille Ball. In the midst of the pandemic, Aaron Sorkin’s offer seemed indispensable to me, but after a week I panicked. I tried to find her voice and I didn’t know how to do it, I felt lost and almost regretted having accepted. Fortunately, I had two months to prepare: I saw all the episodes and diligently did my homework. I freaked out to the point that Aaron sent me an email saying he had total faith in me. He did not want an imitation but small steps towards the goal. He repeated to me that I would do it great and I listened to him, even if I needed some facial implants. Nothing to do, Aaron didn’t care, which made me work even harder to get to where he wanted me to be. I finally learned Lucille’s physicality and embraced her essence, that of Miss Ball who literally shaped Mrs Ricardos ».

Javier Bardem echoes her: «This script is of exquisite complexity because it blends the private and professional side of the couple: they are colleagues, but also husband and wife, which makes it more exciting both to do it and to watch it ».

What is special about these two? «Desi won me over for his safety – adds Bardem – and for the way he made his wife feel support. Thanks to his incredible sense of humor he never let himself be overwhelmed by the drama, quite the contrary. “

“At the time – says Kidman – there was no woman in charge, much less an actress who had the power. Here because Sorkin summarized its genius in a week: he wanted to show its essence in its entirety, which is why when I got the script I couldn’t stop reading it ». Nina Arianda agrees: “I read the script and it left me speechless, because it mixed different genres with great intelligence.”

Unlike his colleagues, JK Simmons had less grip: “On William Frawley, apart from the show and his other works, I have not found interviews or biographies, even if, to tell the truth, this has left me carte blanche, a total freedom at various levels “.

A poker of aces, then, not to be missed.