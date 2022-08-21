Nicole Kidman thought she ‘wasn’t talented enough’ to star in ‘Notting Hill’

Nicole Kidman has been a staple presence in Hollywood for more than three decades. The effervescent actress is known for her curly red hair and her ability to effortlessly transform into any character. Kidman’s personal life has often made headlines, most notably her high-profile marriage to Tom Cruise. But she herself has always kept her private life low-key, preferring to talk about her work. She is also self-critical. In a joint 2020 interview with Hugh Grant, Kidman admitted that there’s one part in particular that interested her but she didn’t understand because she thought she wasn’t “talented” enough.

What role in ‘Notting Hill’ interested Nicole Kidman?

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kidman was already a big Hollywood star in 1999. She was well known for her roles in movies like batman forever far and awayY Eyes wide Shut. She had received praise for his work in dramatic films and romantic comedies. Still, there was one role that Kidman missed out on. In a 2020 interview with Hugh Grant, his co-star in the ruinKidman revealed that he had his eyes set on a role in the 1999 romantic comedy. notting hillin front of Grant himself.

As reported by Marie Claire, both Grant and Kidman reflected on some of the roles they missed out on in the late ’90s. Kidman revealed that she almost landed a role in Grant’s romantic comedy love, actually. She pointed out that they could have worked together at another time. “I really wanted the part that Julia Roberts played in notting hill”, he shared. Kidman went on to point out that she didn’t get the role, saying, “She wasn’t well known enough and she wasn’t talented enough.”

What is ‘Notting Hill’ about?

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/4RI0QvaGoiI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

notting hill it was released in 1999. It starred Julia Roberts as a famous American movie star named Anna Scott, and Hugh Grant as a charming but awkward book salesman named William Thacker. When Anna and William cross paths in London, the two embark on an unlikely but intense romance that results in true love for both.

notting hill It was one of the big movie hits of the year. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 1999 and won a host of awards, including a British Comedy Award. It also earned a Golden Globe nomination and cemented Roberts’ reputation as the reigning queen of romantic comedies. Without a doubt, Kidman would have excelled in the role of Anna Scott. But notting hill it is considered one of Roberts’ seminal films and one of the films that helped her become known as America’s Sweetheart.

Nicole Kidman recently played Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/OAf1CLPjof8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Even if Kidman didn’t get the part she wanted, she entered the 2000s sitting pretty high, with roles in movies like Moulin Rouge! Y The hours. For her work in the latter, Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She later branched out to work in television, with a high-profile role in the acclaimed miniseries. big lies.

Kidman also found happiness in her personal life. She married singer Keith Urban in 2006 and had two children with the country music icon. These days, Kidman is still hard at work on her career. Recently, she received universal praise for her portrayal of comedy legend Lucille Ball in the 2021 film. being the richards.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman is separated from her daughter Bella? The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress has said she loves her and Tom Cruise’s children amid Rift rumours.