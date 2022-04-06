Nicole Kidman to star in and produce her own series

Apparently Nicole Kidman She is not satisfied with just being a very talented actress, since she has recently decided to produce one of the most interesting black humor series of recent years.

The new series of Nicole Kidman It will become one of your favorite productions of the season. Find out all about his new project.

Everything you need to know about the Roar series

The new series that everyone is talking about is one of the most anticipated this year since it will not only have an incredible cast, it will also have an irreverent story full of feminism, humor and irony.

With a unique proposal, Nicole Kidman produces and acts in her new project. Courtesy

Roar It will be based on the book by the successful novelist cecelia ahern creator of the successful book Postscript: I love you, but if that doesn’t seem like much to you, you will be surprised to discover that the creative team behind this interesting proposal are the creators of Glow, while Nicole Kidman will be the producer of this new series.

According to reports, this first season will feature 8 irreverent episodes full of fables and analogies of what it is to be a woman today and all the challenges that women have always faced.

What is Roar about?

without giving you many spoilersthis new production of quite black humor will have different protagonists in each of its chapters, from a woman who begins a relationship with a duck to a girl who investigates her own homicide or a woman who, getting tired of her husband, decides to return him to the shop to get a new one and many more strange stories.