Nicole Kidman to Star in New Mimi Cave Directed Thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

USA.- According to deadline, five-time nominee Academy Award and sole winnerNicole Kidman, He has announced his new project. Just a few months after his hit movie Being the Ricardos hit theaters and Prime Video, the actress will work again with the studio to star in the thriller directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), Holland, Mich. In addition to starring, Kidman will add producer to his credits with Per Saari bass Blossom Films of the actress

The story will center on a woman living in a small Midwestern town who believes her husband is cheating. Understandably upset and taken by surprise, the woman takes matters into her own hands and begins an adventure of her own, only to learn that something more sinister than she could have imagined is going on with her husband, who is carrying a double life

Credit: Warner Bros.

In the past, Kidman has appeared in projects such as the crime-based drama HBO, Big Little Lies Y The Undoing, as well as on the edge of your seat full of twistsTheOthers, all of which have solidified their name in the thriller genre. Lately, she appeared in the movie Robert Eggers, The Northman, and in the series Hulu, Nine Perfect Strangers. She also found massive success starring as the comedy legend Lucille Ball, in the aforementioned Being the Ricardos directed by Aaron Sorkins. She will then be seen swimming back into her role as Atlanna in DC Y Warner Bros. Sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Known for her work directing short films such as I’m Happy, I Promise and music videos like the mega-hit Sylvan Esso, Die Young, Holland, Michigan will mark the production of Cave’s second feature film. This year, the filmmaker found success backing the original film by hulu, cool, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones Y Sebastian Stan.

Source: Pure Show