Nicole Kidman to Star in New Mimi Cave Directed Thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

USA.- According to deadline, five-time nominee Academy Award and sole winnerNicole Kidman, He has announced his new project. Just a few months after his hit movie Being the Ricardos hit theaters and Prime Video, the actress will work again with the studio to star in the thriller directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), Holland, Mich. In addition to starring, Kidman will add producer to his credits with Per Saari bass Blossom Films of the actress

