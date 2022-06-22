Nicole Kidman to star in new Prime Video feature film

After sign contract with Netflix for the new romantic comedy of the platform, Nicole Kidman is consolidated as streaming queen after passing through hbo max Y Prime Videowhere he returns after his triumphant passage with “Being the Ricardos”.

The Oscar-winning actress will be the star and producer of “Holland, Michigan”the new thriller that prepares the platform together with Mimi Cavedirector of “Fresh”one of this year’s big releases starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Mimi Cave, director of “Fresh”, will go behind the camera in “Holland, Michigan”

With script of Andrew Sodroskithe film will focus on the secrets that haunt a city in the American Midwest.

Notably the history of this film dates from 2013when I occupy a place of privilege in the black lista luck of unnamed script ranking that makes all kinds of stories reach the hands of the top filmmakers of the industry.

The cast that will accompany Nicole Kidman in this new thriller from which shooting start date kept secret; Details that are expected to be released in the coming weeks as the cast is confirmed.

One of the names that sounds strong to accompany the Australian is that of Bryan Cranstonwhich has just released “Jerry & Marge Go Large” in Paramount Plus.

After passing through HBO Max with “Big Little Lies” Y “The Undoing”Nicole Kidman returns to Prime Video after two successful productions for the platform to her credit: the dramatic series “Expats” (based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates” by Janice YK Lee) and the tape “Being the Ricardos”which earned her a new Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress for her brilliant interpretation of Lucille Ball.

