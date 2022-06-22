Entertainment

Nicole Kidman to star in new Prime Video feature film

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

After sign contract with Netflix for the new romantic comedy of the platform, Nicole Kidman is consolidated as streaming queen after passing through hbo max Y Prime Videowhere he returns after his triumphant passage with “Being the Ricardos”.

The Oscar-winning actress will be the star and producer of “Holland, Michigan”the new thriller that prepares the platform together with Mimi Cavedirector of “Fresh”one of this year’s big releases starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Beyoncé releases Break My Soul, a new song reminiscent of the 1990s

7 mins ago

Georgina Rodriguez: the moving wink of the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo for his late baby

17 mins ago

Florence Pugh to Star in Netflix’s ‘East of Eden’ Miniseries

27 mins ago

Dune 2: a French actress will play opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – Actus Ciné

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button