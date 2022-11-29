Nicole Kidman turned 55: that’s how she was at… 13!

Nicole Kidman She is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in the world. Recognized for an enormous career with different roles and papers that propelled her to be a top figure in Hollywood, we are facing one of her most important icons, one of the most beautiful and successful women in the show.

It is difficult to summarize the vast trajectory of Nicole In a few words, although it is worth remembering her in films like The Others, Moulin Rouge, The Hours, Dogville, Rabbit Hole, The Paperboy, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. She is unquestionably one of the most popular of her generation and it shows in every character she plays.

Kidman He was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, although from the age of 4 he grew up in Sydney, the capital of Australia and where his family comes from. For this reason, he has dual citizenship: Australian and American.

Today Nicole She remains in excellent physical condition, faultless, and at 55 years of age, she is still in fantastic shape (in fact, for Being the Ricardos, in 2021, she received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama in 2022). She is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood in recent years, topping the list on more than one occasion but always in force within the top 10 of said list.

And going back to the Kidman From its beginnings, we will find a little girl who has practiced ballet since she was three years old and already showed a natural talent for acting in both her elementary and high school years. The nickname she had in school was ‘Stalky’. that young woman Nicole He began his film career at just thirteen years old and drew critical attention with the miniseries Vietnam.

Over time, her acting skills also matured, with increasingly solid steps until she won the award for Australia’s best actress of the year in 1989. Long before ‘Days of Thunder’, a film she shot in 1990 with the role of Claire Lewicki and who starred with who was already her boyfriend, Tom Cruise, Kidman He had already had a leading role in 1983 in ‘Los Bicivoladores’ impersonating Judy and where he shared the leading role with Angelo D’Angelo and James Lugton.

It was around the time when he began to take off from Australia to settle in Hollywood and establish himself over the years. Those productions from the early ’80s showed a well-remembered Kidman with long hair, somewhat reddish curlers and that beautiful charisma that her face has today. More than 50 films filmed to date, always setting trends with his style.

Today Kidman She remains one of the most beautiful and talented women in Hollywood, recognized worldwide and unique as few, marking an entire generation as a benchmark. And she is going for more since after having filmed ‘The Northman’ this year she is now waiting for the release of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ that will be released for the Christmas holidays.