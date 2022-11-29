Entertainment

Nicole Kidman turned 55: that’s how she was at… 13!

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Nicole Kidman She is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in the world. Recognized for an enormous career with different roles and papers that propelled her to be a top figure in Hollywood, we are facing one of her most important icons, one of the most beautiful and successful women in the show.

It is difficult to summarize the vast trajectory of Nicole In a few words, although it is worth remembering her in films like The Others, Moulin Rouge, The Hours, Dogville, Rabbit Hole, The Paperboy, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. She is unquestionably one of the most popular of her generation and it shows in every character she plays.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The embarrassing moment that John Krasinski lived with a fan

2 mins ago

These are the new football skins of Neymar Jr, Grefg and LeBron James in Fortnite

4 mins ago

The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

10 mins ago

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button