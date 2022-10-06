Entertainment

Nicole Kidman turned 55: that’s how she was at… 13!

Nicole Kidman She is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in the world. Recognized for an enormous career with different roles and roles that propelled her to be a top figure in Hollywood, we are facing one of her most important icons, one of the most beautiful and successful women in entertainment.

It is difficult to summarize the vast trajectory of Nicole In a few words, although it is worth remembering her in films like The Others, Moulin Rouge, The Hours, Dogville, Rabbit Hole, The Paperboy, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. She is arguably one of the most popular of her generation and it shows in every character she embodies.

