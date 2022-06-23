Nicole Kidman turns 55 doing this to feel better than ever

He has four children and lots of awards that recognize his acting career. It is not a simplistic list, or perhaps a little yes, but it serves the purpose of showing the amount of tasks that this woman accumulates behind her back just turned 55. Nicole Kidman, who surely has something not to be proud of, could boast if she wanted to be a model of a mature woman. By appearance, obviously. But mostly for sanity, which is what has led him to reach this odd figure radiating energy and happiness. You would think that this trick is typical media hyperbole, that there is nothing compared to the possibility of living in abundance. And be careful, that abundance does not come by itself, nor does money have the capacity by itself to provide well-being with oneself.

True well-being comes from the habits of each one in their lifestyle. How you eat, move, relate and take care of yourself. And here Nicole Kidman, we insist, is an example.

Conscious eating, Nicole Kidman’s recipe

He has said it by active and passive and it seems that it does not fit with his physical appearance, but his environment confirms it: he does not have no type of restriction in your diet. That does not mean that she eats pizza at all hours – which she loves, by the way, with truffles – or that she stuffs herself with jam or shellfish, which are two other typical cravings for her. It is about eating mindfully and maintaining a balanced pattern between what is healthy and what is less healthy, which, of course, is not 50-50. In his day to day he maintains the rule of 80-20, that is, most of the foods they eat are healthy, such as vegetables and fruits. The rest, that remaining 20%, is dedicated to those little pleasures in life that we all know are not the most recommended but that in moderation make her feel good. Because eating what you want is also part of being healthy, you just have to be aware of not giving the body more than it needs.

run, swim, play

If he plays sports it is because he enjoys it, as simple as that. Raised in a family of runners, tries to instill in her children the love for athletics as she has. At the beach or in the mountains, going for a brisk walk or run is a fountain of youth for Nicole Kidman. Any form of movement, really. Together with her husband, Keith Urban, she loves to swim in the sea as she has great fun playing a game of tennis when she gets the chance. And if you’re thinking that she lacks strength work, it’s because we haven’t told you yet that she leaves the toning of her entire body in the hands of yoga.

Question of skin or care?

Every time you read a statement of his about the skin you will come across the point that your skin is dry For nature. Those of us who follow in his footsteps have come to think that it serves as an excuse to devote a little more care, because seeing the appearance of his skin it is hard to believe that it is as dry as he insists on constantly emphasizing. And it looks good to us as well. His ritual begins with an exhaustive cleaning, he does not forgive this step no matter what time it is because if he finishes recording late he always carries a make-up remover wipe with him to help him go to bed quickly and with a clean face. Sun protection, a must you never forget. And the eyebrows and eyelashes, her foolproof trick to looking polished without layers of makeup. Giving them a touch of color, she goes out into the street with more force and recommends all blondes and redheads to copy her style if they don’t want to spend a lot of time putting on makeup every day (because the effect is similar).

Supplements yes please

She is one of those who believes that to strengthen an external beauty an internal complement is needed and resorts to vitamin supplements to feel better. “Really I believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with internal health. My nails are probably the worst part of me, they are always breaking so I use this amazing vitamin for skin, hair and nails from Swisse Wellness. , and it really has changed them,” he explained in an interview for Allure.

It may interest you