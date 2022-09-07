Nicole Kidman turns heads in a stylish white suit during time away from home

ads

Nicole Kidman is using some of the downtime she has between various projects to make an impact on the world.

The actress made an appearance at the Fundación Telmex México Siglo XXI conference last week to talk about her empowerment work.

Not only did he make a strong statement with his speech, but he also did so with his appearance, opting for business attire.

Nicole wore a cream white pantsuit that featured a blazer paired with a marble button down vest, tying it all together with matching wide leg pants.

She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and large drop earrings, tucking her honey blonde locks behind her ears and looking quite radiant.

The star spoke at the Spread Your Wings conference about her work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and as a feminist, speaking of embracing the practice for good.

Nicole looked elegant during her appearance at the Mexican conference

The Being the Ricardos actress’s trip to Mexico is just the latest that has taken her away from the family home while working on many other exciting projects.

She has also spent some time apart from her husband Keith Urban as he continues his The Speed ​​of Now tour in the United States.

After completing a leg in Canada and the UK, the concert tour is currently in the United States before arriving in his native Australia in December.

The Speed ​​of Now started on April 28 in Birmingham and the current stage finished on November 4 in Saint Paul.

The Oscar winner has often accompanied her husband on tour.

This will give him a month to spend at home with family and friends before resuming his shows on December 1st and finally wrapping up on the 17th before the holidays.

Nicole has also joined him at many of the tour stops, often sharing behind-the-scenes snippets that provide a glimpse into their adoring relationship, even jumping onstage on occasion.

