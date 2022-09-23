Nicole Kidman turns heads with her latest appearance as she spends time apart from husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looked sensational on Friday after sharing a stunning video with her fans on social media.

On her Instagram, the 55-year-old actress showed off her flawless skin while holding up some of her favorite beauty items. In the clip, the Big Little Lies star was an ethereal dream, sporting an off-the-shoulder cream robe.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: “There are some of my favorite things xx.” Speaking to the camera in the video, she said, “My favorites,” before hiding behind the products.

Nicole’s flawless face was donned with a natural makeup look that included lightly tinted lips and a subtle gray shadow on her eyelids. Her iconic blonde locks were worn. The star also showed off her perfectly polished and manicured nails in the clip, which were an elegant light pink shade.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006.

Earlier this month, the star made an appearance at the Fundación Telmex México Siglo XXI conference last week to talk about empowerment work among her acting projects.

Nicole spoke at the Spread Your Wings conference about her work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and as a feminist, talking about embracing the practice for good.

She opted to wear the most ultra-chic white suit for the occasion, and she looked amazing.

The star was a vision when he gave his speech

The fabulous suit featured marbled buttons on the jacket and accessorized the ensemble with a solid gold necklace and large drop earrings. As for her hair, she wore her honey blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

The Being the Ricardos actress’s trip to Mexico is just the latest that has taken her away from the family home while working on many other exciting projects.

She has also spent some time apart from her husband Keith Urban as he continues his The Speed ​​of Now tour in the United States.

Keith is currently on tour

After completing a leg in Canada and the UK, the concert tour is currently in the United States before arriving in his native Australia in December.

The Speed ​​of Now started on April 28 in Birmingham and the current stage finished on November 4 in Saint Paul.

This will give him a month to spend at home with family and friends before resuming his shows on December 1st and finally wrapping up on the 17th before the holidays.

Nicole has also joined him at many of the tour stops, often sharing behind-the-scenes snippets that provide a glimpse into their adoring relationship, even jumping onstage on occasion.

