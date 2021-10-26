Nicole Kidman unrecognizable in the last Instagram photo

Is it Nicole Kidman or is it Taylor Swift? This is what the 8 million followers of the actress of the Amazon Prime TV series have asked themselves Nine Perfect Strangers when, in the Instagram feed of the 54-year-old of Australian descent, a shot appeared where Nicole was wearing a particularly bucolic floral dress as she jumped in front of the photographer’s lens with her hair fluttering in the wind and her face particularly young and fresh. A rustic, glossy and super glamorous image of Keith Urban’s wife who could not fail to remember the photo shoots of the era of Folklore by Swift. That Nicole got confused and accidentally posted a shot of the 31-year-old pop star? Actually no, La wonderful creature in the photo is Kidman, never before resembling the singer of Shake It Off.

“We all find our way,” the star wrote next to the post Big Little Lies, submerged in no time by an incredible amount of comments in which they asked her en masse if the protagonist of the shot was her or the singer of Willow. If Kidman’s Instagram photo could fool anyone, the phrase chosen by the actress to accompany the shot was able to sweep away any doubt (or almost), since it is a quote from Urban’s new song Crimson Blue, released on September 23 and featured in the final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers. A sort of small “promotional spot” for her husband the one put in place by Nicole, whose end would have collapsed miserably if in the image that accompanied it there had not been her but a woman like Taylor who, passion for music aside , has nothing to do with Keith.

“Whoever from the copied look hurts from the copied look perishes” we could say for the actress of Eyes Wide Shut who, after imitating Taylor Swift’s look, became an inspiration herself but this time for the daughter Bella (adopted with her brother Connor together with the ex Tom Cruise), appeared on Instagram with an unreleased pixie cut and with very red hair that is quite evidently reminiscent of the one worn by the actress on the set of Roar. Could that of the young Cruise be a tribute to mother Nicole? If so, it would be a truly beautiful gesture towards Kidman, who has always wanted to respect her daughter’s privacy by talking little or nothing about her relationship with the girl, who is devoted to Scientology just like dad Tom.

“I know that I would give my life 150% for my children, who are now adults and capable of making their own decisions. They made the choice to join Scientology and, as a mother, my job is to love them “said the actress of the Netflix series. The Undoing – The Untold Truths, where he stars opposite Hugh Grant. A rather complicated relationship between Nicole and her daughter Bella, whose new hairstyle, however, could be an involuntary declaration of love towards her mother, whose arms have always remained open and ready to welcome her. Could this be the perfect opportunity for them to reconnect?

