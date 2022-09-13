Nicole Kidman visits Mexico and buys cheese on the street!

Where did Nicole Kidman stop to buy cheese?

He mentioned that, for two decades, it is an institution that also fights to eradicate violence against women and breast cancer, a disease that affected his mother.

“He was 45 years old and had a 50% chance of survival. I was very young, a teenager and I saw her lose her hair, her confidence, her self-esteem, everything; the whole family was affected. I actually became a masseuse because we didn’t have the money for one,” she chatted.

“It was so devastating for me as a daughter not to be able to help take care of her and today I am in a position where I can raise money and support scientists and doctors who are helping people,” she said. Kidman.

Finally, he advised those present to find the balance to take care of themselves and when leaving the National Auditorium, the actress was caught supporting small street merchants.

Through images and videos circulating on social networks, the former couple of Tom Cruise He approached one of the traditional vans that sell cheese and other products such as seeds, nuts and sweets.

It happened in the Bosques de las Lomas neighborhood and, at all times, she was accompanied by private security elements. It transpired that Nicole Kidman cheeses of different types were brought.