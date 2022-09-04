Nicole Kidman was caught living beautifully with Manuel Mijares

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman He took a trip to Mexico City. Although she went for work issues, the wife of singer Keith Urban, she saw on social networks that she had a very good time, and she even had the opportunity to run into the renowned, Manuel Mijares.

In photographs that are already circulating on various platforms, the protagonist of “A distant horizon” is seen talking with the interpreter of “Privilegio de Amar”.

The actress participated in the “Mexico Siglo XXI” event, organized by the Telmex Foundation. The Oscar winner set foot in the Mexican capital for the first time to share with young fellows her experience as a producer and activist for women, ensuring that at 55 years of age he continues to learn from everything and everyone.

Among the images that can already be seen on social networks, there are those of Kidman along with Mijares, who are also accompanied by Arturo Elías Ayub, director of América Móvil and Fundación Telmex, and who gained fame on television for his participation in Shark Tank Mexico.

“I never imagined seeing Nicole Kidman and Mijares in the same place, what a beauty”, wrote the user on Twitter Martina Selene to accompany the photographs that have been commented on by hundreds, who have not been able to help but notice that the actress, originally from Australia, is very tall, as we remember that the actress of “The Others” measures 1.80 cm .

Although it is not known exactly at what moment of his participation in the “Mexico Siglo XXI” event the images were captured, Kidman can be seen greeting Mijares, while both hold hands and Elías Ayub approachesphotography that will undoubtedly remain in the memory of the fans of both artists.

So far the singer of “Soldier of Love” and “Four times love” has not given details of his meeting with the Hollywood star, but Nicole has already become one of the most outstanding visitors, because in addition to being photographed with Manuel Mijaresand give a great message to the youth of Mexico, took the opportunity to do some shopping at a street stall.

You may also like: