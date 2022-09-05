Entertainment

Nicole Kidman wears the denim skirt to show off perfect legs at 50

what the 50 look so sexy and glamorous as it represents Nicole Kidman! And it is that she recently shared a photograph in which modeled a denim miniskirt with which she had perfect legsso be inspired by her look to try it during the autumn evenings.

when we thought this iconic 90s garment was a thing of the past, the beautiful actress reminds us that vintage fashion is today, so we recommend you recreate this outfit with all the necessary elements to see you tall in just a couple of minutes. We love how it looks!

This Is How Nicole Kidman Wears The Mini Skirt To Look Tall INSTANTLY

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a photograph in which she modeled a thigh-high denim skirtwith a boarded cut and one school uniform vibe The garment did game with a crop top (of the same fabric) that exposed the impressive ABS of the Australian-American singer.

This is how Nicole Kidman wears the miniskirt to look tall INSTANTLY. Photo: IG

How to wear the mini skirt in the style of Nicole Kidman?

If this autumn you want to bet on this sexy look our recommendation is that you dare to use the plaid effectyes, we mean that popular style you used to wear in school, except now you can try a Minimum length and combine with some fitted top that highlights your curves.

So now you know, try denim skirt how do you use it Nicole Kidman to show off perfect legs at 20, 30, 40 and 50. Don’t forget that this year breaking the rules is in fashion!

