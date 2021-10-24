Nicole Kidman with natural hair is the inspiration for fall’s definitive curly haircuts

Photo credit: Vincent Sandoval – Getty Images

Perhaps the most beautiful comment on the hair look staged by Nicole Kidman on the red carpet recently Academy Museum Gala is that of her friend and colleague Selma Blair, who on the Australian actress’s Instagram profile writes: “You look like a perfect work of art”. With her rosy, flawless skin and lips enhanced by a cherry-colored vinyl lipstick, Nicole Kidman sported a cascade of very blonde curly hair, bouncy and voluminous at the right point. Loose on the shoulders and worn with a side line, this over curly hair look takes us straight back to the 80s, and said trend in terms of curly hair cuts for Fall 2021.

Beauty tips for those with naturally curly hair

Have you also noticed how more and more women are embracing their naturally curly hair texture? An inclusive trend in the name of curly pride which invites us to be ourselves and which, of course, we can only like. If, like Nicole Kidman, you have a full-bodied mass of natural curls, memorize the expert’s advice to keep them strong, beautiful and vital, especially during the autumn season, all wet weather, rain and wind. Antonia Mastromauro, owner of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan salon explains: “Curly women often complain of the difficulty in disciplining and taming their curly hair. For this reason, targeted shopping is required, choosing anti-frizz and pro-elasticity products, with shampoo and mask based on ceramides and linseed, to nourish the hair fiber in depth, maintaining the elasticity of the curl and preventing frizz, especially in the presence of a humid climate.

Never without an ad hoc styling product, for example one revitalizing cream for curly hair, with a soft texture. Do not underestimate the drying phase, blow-drying the hair with the help of the diffuser and setting the hairdryer at a speed and a medium temperature to avoid dehydrating the hair. Finally, if the curly hair has returned from a summer of salt and sun and still bears the signs (dryness and straw effect), yes to a bi weekly compress emollient and moisturizer based on panthenol, coconut oil and rice oil “.