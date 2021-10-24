News

Nicole Kidman with natural hair is the inspiration for fall’s definitive curly haircuts

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Photo credit: Vincent Sandoval – Getty Images

Perhaps the most beautiful comment on the hair look staged by Nicole Kidman on the red carpet recently Academy Museum Gala is that of her friend and colleague Selma Blair, who on the Australian actress’s Instagram profile writes: “You look like a perfect work of art”. With her rosy, flawless skin and lips enhanced by a cherry-colored vinyl lipstick, Nicole Kidman sported a cascade of very blonde curly hair, bouncy and voluminous at the right point. Loose on the shoulders and worn with a side line, this over curly hair look takes us straight back to the 80s, and said trend in terms of curly hair cuts for Fall 2021.

Loading...
Advertisements

Beauty tips for those with naturally curly hair

Have you also noticed how more and more women are embracing their naturally curly hair texture? An inclusive trend in the name of curly pride which invites us to be ourselves and which, of course, we can only like. If, like Nicole Kidman, you have a full-bodied mass of natural curls, memorize the expert’s advice to keep them strong, beautiful and vital, especially during the autumn season, all wet weather, rain and wind. Antonia Mastromauro, owner of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan salon explains: “Curly women often complain of the difficulty in disciplining and taming their curly hair. For this reason, targeted shopping is required, choosing anti-frizz and pro-elasticity products, with shampoo and mask based on ceramides and linseed, to nourish the hair fiber in depth, maintaining the elasticity of the curl and preventing frizz, especially in the presence of a humid climate.

Never without an ad hoc styling product, for example one revitalizing cream for curly hair, with a soft texture. Do not underestimate the drying phase, blow-drying the hair with the help of the diffuser and setting the hairdryer at a speed and a medium temperature to avoid dehydrating the hair. Finally, if the curly hair has returned from a summer of salt and sun and still bears the signs (dryness and straw effect), yes to a bi weekly compress emollient and moisturizer based on panthenol, coconut oil and rice oil “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

762
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
718
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
611
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
596
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
562
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
534
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
503
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
429
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
397
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
380
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top