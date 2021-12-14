Nicole Kidman with super short hair shocks the fans

Her curls, red and rebellious, have helped make her an icon. We have been used to seeing for almost thirty years Nicole Kidman with wild hair and, although over time the actress has tried to tame it in multiple ways, in the end the Australian star’s hair remains her most recognizable feature. It is for this reason that the recent shot published on Instagram by Nicole herself has shocked the web: in the photo, Kidman shows a very short cut.

With pixie hair

The color is always the same, that strawberry blonde that Nicole Kidman has long since adopted, after having said goodbye to the bright red that consecrated her as a world diva in the nineties. But it is the pixie cut, literally the “pixie cut”, very short and disheveled, to shock the fans. In the image Nicole poses in profile on a lawn, surrounded by stage trucks, she is in fact busy shooting, in the double role of actress and producer, a new television series. Behind him a magical rainbow, the perfect background for this dream shot.

Wig or not?

For the sake of the script, you know, actresses often change “heads” and it is not uncommon for them to wear wigs, in order not to damage their natural hair. The same Nicole Kidman she resorted to hairpieces on set, from Celeste’s bangs in Big Little Lies, to the chignon of The Hours up to the golden bob of the protagonist of Bombshell. It could be a toupee again this time but, for now, it is not known.

The damage of the past

The stage tricks however did not stop Nicole Kidman to experiment with her locks in private. It was she who declared that she did a lot of damage to her curls. “I wish I hadn’t ruined my hair by stubbornly straightening it every time. I abused them and I wish I didn’t, ”he confided in an interview, adding that he is trying to regrow his famous curls. And who knows that she hasn’t decided to start from scratch, with a very short cut, for the rebirth of her hair.

