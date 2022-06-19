Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in a new Netflix romantic comedy

The trio of actors will star in a love movie that will be released on Netflix. (REUTERS/AFP)

An upcoming romantic comedy from Netflix has signed Nicole Kidman, Zack Efron Y Joey King in leading roles. Still without an official title, the service streaming announced that the director Richard LaGravenese (postscript i love you Y Behind The Candelabra) will present us with another cinematographic proposal focused on love and will be brought to life by actors from three different generations.

According to dead linethe film is described thus: “ The story is set in a surprising romance that triggers comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss, who grapple with the complications of love, sex, and identity. ”. The project is still in development and has not started filming on set, so it is unknown when the approximate release date would be.

Nicole Kidman recently starred in “The Man from the North” and “Being the Ricardos.” (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

The trio of stars will unite in a comedy and romance adventure for the catalog of Netflix, and attracts the eyes of viewers who are fans of this genre where love stories usually have happy endings. Notably, LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon. Starring in the production are Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman, both of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

The most recent projects of Kidman, Efron and King

Last year, award-winning Kidman premiere Being The Ricardos, in which she gave life to Lucille Ball and shared the leading role with Javier Bardmen; while, this 2022, she acted in north man. The role earned her an Oscar nomination, although she lost to Jessica Chastain. In addition, it was confirmed that her last work for television, Nine Perfect Strangerswould have a second season. The series is an original title of the American platform Hulu.

Zac Efron is collaborating with Netflix again after starring in “Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the Killer” and his own travel documentary. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

On the other hand, Efron will collaborate again with Netflix about this next film, after acting in Ted Bundy: sleeping with the killer (2019) and the documentary Zac Efron: down to earth, for which he visited various countries around the world. Among her last credits, there is also the next brand new The Greatest Beer Run Everdirected by Peter Farrelly, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Green Book.

King, only 22 years old, is showered with roles in big productions for the big screen and the streaming. In the middle of last year, he ended the trilogy the kissing booth, a successful trilogy launched exclusively by the giant of the “N”; and more of her will be seen in The princessa Star+ Original Movie, and Bullet Trainin which he shares a cast with renowned names in the Hollywood industry such as Brad Pitt and Salma Hayek.

Joey King will release his films “The Princess” and “Bullet Train” this year. (REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

