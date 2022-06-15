Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King to Star in Netflix’s New Romantic Comedy

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are the new Netflix signings to star in the next romantic comedy. The as-yet-untitled film centers on “a surprising romance that triggers comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex, and identity.” .

The film will be directed by Richard LaGravenese (PS I Love You, The Last Five Years), with a screenplay by Carrie Solomon and production by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman. Filming will begin towards the end of the year.

Zac, down to earth

When the kissing booth arrived on Netflix, Joey King quickly became a figure on the streaming platform. Join now with Zack Efron sounds like a good bet.



With this comedy, Zac Efron returns to the Netflix grid after “With his feet on the ground”. AP Photo

This will not be the actor’s debut on the platform. It is that, in addition to participating in non-original Netflix films but available in the catalog as When I find you either Baywatchalso has its own series titled Zac Efron: down to earth.

In this pure adventure documentary, the former Disney shows a completely different facet touring the natural sites of important cities such as London, Los Angeles or Lima.

kisses for three

For his part, Joey King starred in the complete trilogy of the kissing booth and this 2022 he headed the film entitled Between life and death.



Joey King, from the trilogy “The Kissing Booth” to a new Netflix project. AFP photo

And as if all this were not enough…

In this sense, Netflix saw fit an on-screen encounter with these two celebrities with great weight in the catalog. And as if they weren’t enough, he also stands out in a leading role. none other than Nicole Kidman.

The recently nominated Oscar for Best Actress is ready to return to the screen after showing off Being the Ricardos and the series Nine Perfect Strangersboth belonging to Prime Video.

The filming

The trio will begin filming this year, with the intention of having its grand premiere in 2023. According to dead linethe plot revolves around a surprising romance that triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss who is a movie star.

In this way, they will face the typical complications of love, sex and identity. With the green light from his production company, work on the set is scheduled for December this year, at which time the first glimpses of the new romantic bet can be seen.

Hi, I’m Nicole Urban.

A few days ago, by the way. Nicole Kidman made headlines during her husband Keith Urban’s show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Urban received his number one fan in the audience. The actress made a brief appearance on stage to accompany the man with whom she has shared her life for 16 years and she surprised everyone by introducing herself in an unusual way.



Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban on the red carpet at the last Oscars. Photos REUTERS

He grabs the microphone to greet the audience. “What’s your name? Where are you from?” He asked her, to which she replied, adopting her husband’s last name: Hi, I’m Nicole Urban.

As the audience screamed with excitement, Kidman explained the real reason for her presence on stage. “I want to grab your bag, I saw you put it on the ground”he tells the singer. Immediately afterwards, the two together go in search of the garment. “She literally told me, ‘Don’t lose the jacket,’ and I said, ‘How am I going to lose it?’” he explained to people as she wrapped herself in it.

