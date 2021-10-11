Nicole Kidman’s 2013 Oscar dress for sale

She was a model and muse for French couturiers, a successful Hollywood designer and life partner of Mick Jagger, L’Wren Scott, born in 1964, was born in a small town in Utah to become the stylist of the stars. Her career began when she was just eighteen years old for Chanel and Thierry Mugler, to later discover the passion for tailoring that led her to make costumes for films such as Eyes Wide Shut and to present her first collection in 2006. Loved by Hollywood stars for the sparkle and attention to detail of its garments was chosen several times to dress the stars for the most prestigious ceremonies. She owns the black and gold sequin dress worn by Nicole Kidman at the 2013 Oscars, on sale in a few days together with a good part of the designer’s archive at an auction organized by Christie’s.

The dress of the 85th Academy Awards, worn by the Australian Academy Award-winning actress, was part of the ALLEGORY OF LOVE collection (Autumn Winter 2013), inspired by the works of Gustav Klimt and the technique of decoration with 23 carat gold leaf revived among the more in the details of some of the garments and accessories of the collection, the first presented by the designer in London. Specifically, Nicole Kidman’s Oscar dress now on sale, consists of a bodice with golden sequins on the front and back, black beads that frame a golden detail at the waist, mermaid silhouette ending with godet decorated with inspired gold spirals to those of the frieze of the Stoclet Palace by Klimt. On the catwalk paired with a black tulle cape with beads and sequins, Kidman was worn off the shoulder for the occasion.

Among the 55 lots on sale, in addition to dresses worn by other celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams or Madonna, there will also be two very precious jackets made by Scott for then-partner Mick Jagger, whose estimated selling price is among the 24,000 and 35,000 euros. Precisely to work on her boyfriend’s costumes, L’Wren collaborated with big names in contemporary fashion such as Nicolas Ghesquiere at the time at Balenciaga, Hedi Slimane at Dior Homme and Miuccia Prada, creating iconic creations that made the star shine on the stages of the Rolling concerts. Stones.

Mick Jagger and L’Wren Scott at the 2011 MET Gala, New York. Larry BusaccaGetty Images

L’Wren and Jagger dated from 2001 to 2014, the year in which the designer of the Oscar dress Nicole Kidman took her own life: the proceeds from the auction this June, strongly desired by Jagger, will contribute to L’Wren Scott MA Fashion Scholarship at Central Saint Martins, a scholarship for a deserving student conceived by the singer the year following the death of his partner.

The auction (which will be held online from 9 June to 1 July), explained the singer, is a true celebration of the work of L’Wren, “a passionate and talented designer with a keen eye for detail”. In addition to the undisputed charm of the creations, we remember the splendid dinners and the extraordinary personality, which makes her one of the most loved women of the European jet set of music and fashion. Just to celebrate women, in addition to the collections, her clothes will be exhibited at Christie’s London office from 11 to 16 June, including Nicole Kidman’s 2013 Oscars. Before passing into the hands of some very lucky ones.

