Nicole Kidman’s amazing muscular arms have made us want to join the gym

Everyone has freaked out Perfect Magazine’s magazine cover photo with a Nicole Kidman muscled and full of power. The Australian actress shows a well-worked physique and with arms that would overshadow those of Letizia Ortiz, the national example that shows that 50 is as good as any other age to get in shape.

We have spoken with Sara Álvarez, co-founder and creator of the Reto48 methodology, to ask her how real this photo is, if possible get these perfect and toned arms with a sports routine and the keys to do it. We want to start the gym in September blessed with the good vibes that Nicole Kidman transmits on this cover.

“That definition it is not only achieved with weights. When training, you have to look for that point of strength and cardio work to get the metabolism to speed up without losing muscle. Diet is also important and it is what will ensure the results” That is, to get Nicole Kidman’s arms you not only have to train, but also “eat healthy increasing protein and reducing carbohydrates without cutting them completely, while we define”, advises the expert.

The sports routine to get toned arms

If you want to start September with the goal of getting toned arms, check out this routine with dumbbells. The weight you use will always depend on the form in which we are, “but a good indication to choose it is that the last 2-3 repetitions cost us work and the ideal is to perform three series of between 12 and 15 repetitions of each exercise, resting 30 seconds between series and series, at least three times a week”, advises the expert.

triceps

Standing, and with your arms stretched up and a dumbbell in each hand, take them behind your head with your elbows bent until your hands touch your back and return to the starting position. If you find it difficult with two dumbbells, you can do it with just onebut remember that the elbows should be as close as possible to the ears.

lateral raises

Standing with your arms at your sides and slightly bent – just draw a 45º angle – lift them with a dumbbell in each hand until they are at shoulder height and Go back to the starting position.

push-ups

They are not only used for strengthen the chest, they also directly work the triceps and shoulders. Lie face down with the balls of your feet flat on the floor and your knees, hips, back and head raised in a straight line. Place your arms outstretched keeping your head straight and flex them until they touch the ground.

shoulder press

Lying on your back, with your back flat on the ground and the soles of your feet supported. Use two dumbbells and stretch your arms fully up at chest height and with the same opening of the shoulders. Begin the movement with a vertical lowering of the dumbbells towards your chest, with your elbows open at a 45º angle.

vertical lift

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and place your arms outstretched at shoulder height, holding the weights with your palms facing up. Raise both arms stretching them completely until they are vertical.