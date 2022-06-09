Nicole Kidman’s astonishment in this photo that went viral was not because of Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock

If you want to receive our T Verifica articles or send us topics about which you have doubts so that we can verify them, contact us via WhatsApp by clicking on this link.

After actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, a photograph of actress Nicole Kidman with a shocked expression circulated on social media, allegedly showing her reaction to Smith’s punch during the Oscars live broadcast. Kidman’s image went viral almost immediately.

But the information is misleading. Although the photo is authentic and was taken on the day of the ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, it does not correspond to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. It was captured before the live broadcast began, during a segment of the awards that was not televised.

[Jada Pinkett Smith llama a “sanar” después de que su esposo se disculpó con Chris Rock por golpearlo]

The incident between Smith and Rock occurred shortly before 10:30 pm (ET). At that time the image had already been published by the Getty agency, and some users on Twitter had shared it. almost two hours before the live slap.





Nicole Kidman’s reaction at the Oscars ceremony went viral, but it doesn’t correspond to the moment Will Smith punched Chris Rock. Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kidman’s image was taken by Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun, who explained to the Vulture site that he made the capture during the untelevised segment of the ceremony, and that Kidman actually seemed to have reacted emotionally to seeing the actress Jessica Chastain in the theater.

“It sounded like she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then extended her arms and waved at her with both hands,” Chun said.

[Noticias Telemundo lanza servicio de verificación de datos en WhatsApp]

“Shortly after, Chastain came over to say hello to Kidman and her husband Keith Urban,” the photographer added.

Kidman’s image was shared by some users, accompanied by misleading texts that attributed his reaction to the moment Will Smith hit Rock. Some of those wrong posts were shared thousands of times.

Sunday’s incident was recorded in the eyes of millions of viewers who followed the ceremony around the world. Smith’s anger came after Chris Rock compared his wife, Jada Pinkett, to GI Jane, apparently a reference to actress Demi Moore’s shaved head in the 1997 film of the same name.

Pinkett also has a shaved head as she suffers from an autoimmune condition that leads to alopecia, or hair loss.

Hearing the joke, Smith got up from his seat, climbed onto the main stage where Rock was speaking, and slapped him. A shocked Chris Rock told the audience, “Will Smith just punched me,” to which those present responded with laughter, apparently thinking it was a planned act.

[T Verifica: desmentimos 7 falsedades que se han dicho sobre la guerra en Ucrania]

Immediately, Will Smith yelled at him twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—mouth.” When Smith’s genuine anger was evident, the audience fell silent.

Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday in a post on Instagram. “I want to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions are not indicative of the type of man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” the actor wrote.