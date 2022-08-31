Nicole Kidman’s Beloved Ad For AMC Theaters Is Getting A Sequel… After The First One Went VIRAL

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman will star in another ad for AMC theaters, after her first commercial generated a cult following among some moviegoers.

After a year of welcoming audiences to cinema by describing the theater as a ‘place for magic’ and for ‘laughing, crying and caring’, it is concluded that the Australian star, 55, will star in another advert, written by the same screenwriter, Billy Ray.

‘I got a text from the president of AMC about a month ago asking if I would write the next one and of course the answer is yes. It’s already written, he said.

This comes, he says, after Kidman first asked him, which he thought ‘as a favor’.

‘I said I’d do it for free just because I’m a fan and friend of his. My agent said, ‘No, that’s not what’s going on here. You need to get paid for this,’ he reminded. “And it turns out my agent was right, because he had real value.”

The film director, who wrote movies like The Hunger Games, Richard Jewel, and Captain Phillips, previously worked on the 2015 film Secret in Their Eyes.

“I’m very, very excited about it,” Ray joked about the sequel’s upcoming announcement.

He continued: ‘All I can tell you about it is that we’re not foolish enough to fly in the face of what we’ve already done and try to get over it. So it’s a very, very different approach which is a little nod to what we’ve already done.’

The original ad began with Kidman arriving at an empty theater, removing the hood of his coat as he entered the theater.

She continues her iconic line: “For some reason, a broken heart feels good in a place like this.”

The mother-of-four continued: ‘Our heroes felt like the best part of us, and the outings seem perfect and powerful, because here… they are. AMC Theaters. We make better movies.

While it is being shown in some theaters, moviegoers have been known to clap, laugh, and recite the ad.

Theater: The remake opens with Kidman already in the theater, with a few lines of his dialogue cut, including the apparent fan favorite, “angst feels good in a place like this.”

When asked about the ad’s popularity in an interview with The Playlist, he praised the writing relationship.

“It’s so true,” she said. “I mean, talk about not being alone, sitting in a movie theater with a broken heart, and then seeing something that breaks your heart again, and you’re like, ‘I’m not alone.’ Please. This should not go away. We have to have cinema.

Fans have raved about loving the announcement and even created a Change.org petition when it was shortened.

Bribery: Several Twitter users also expressed their displeasure, with @cat_elig adding: “bribing an amc employee to play nicole kidman’s original intro.”

Heartbreak: @Filmhunk added, “They removed ‘heartbreak feels good in a place like this’ from the Nicole Kidman AMC ad. :'(‘

Bottom: @WillKellogg added, “Heard that @AMCTheatres replaced AMC’s 60 second Nicole Kidman ad with a bottom 30 second version,” along with a meme that read, “Well, it seems homophobic.”

Hi @AMCTheatres, I was surprised to hear you edited out Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad! The film community is upset and angry! Let’s make our voices heard until you restore the original cut! #RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT’ they tweeted.

The Twitter user added in the petition: “You could say ‘Anguish does NOT feel good in a place like this!’

‘I ask AMC…kindly…to restore the ENTIRE ad. I’m talking about the footsteps on the wet floor, I’m talking about Jurassic World and of course I’m talking about those numbered theaters in the background,” added Americana Memes.

‘You already took Popcorn Guy off the pre-show and honestly we haven’t suffered enough! I hope my fellow A-list members will come out and support this important petition,” the petition concluded, along with the hashtag #RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT

