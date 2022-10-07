Nicole Kidman’s cannabis-based trick to get that skin and the mystery of her strange room

Nando Scribe 07/10/2022 12:55 p.m.

Nando Escribano has discovered that Nicole Kidman has a particular taste for decoration and a fondness for CBD



Nicole Kidman boasts of her brand of cannabis to achieve her coveted skin



The beauty empires created by the famous are getting bigger and many of them escape us



Celebrities are full of beauty secrets and that is why Nando Escribano comes to the rescue

Nando Escribano is back to reveal to us what are the best kept secrets of the famous and this time it is the turn of Nicole Kidman. The secret of eternal youth is not a matter of witchcraft but of natural products and that is what the actress’s skin says.

Since a couple of years, CBD has become a trend in cosmetics and it is that it has definitely stayed with us due to its many qualities and uses. This is how many celebrities have invested their tickets to get a slice of all this.

The actress is one of these people, who has launched her own line of CBD droplets, a product that is applied to her magnificent skin and has become her ultimate beauty elixir. Thing is, our reporter has discovered some creepy tidbits in the actress’s home decor… So pay attention.

Nando wanted to show us all the benefits of this technique and he also told us that it is very good for him to sleep. Still you have not tried?

Hit play and soak up CBD!

