Nicole Kidman’s diet: the 80/20 method

diet

To keep fit and feel good, the characters of the show follow a diet and particular methods to have a splendid body to attend various parties and worldly occasions. Nicole Kidman follows a very particular diet and method that is giving her excellent results. Let’s see what they are and what it consists of, together with the advantages it brings to the body.

Diet of Nicole Kidman

Seeing the photos of Nicole Kidman, actress and diva, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, one wonders what her secret is to keep her body so fit, despite the passage of time. Unlike many of her colleagues, more than a diet, it seems that Kidman adopts a very particular method that is giving her various benefits allowing her not only to maintain a toned body, but also to stay healthy.

Kidman follows the method 80/20. A rather particular regime that consists in consuming healthy and low-calorie foods for about 80% of the time, while for the remaining 20% ​​it is possible to indulge in some exceptions to the rule and whims. For example, a 2000 calorie diet is divided as follows: 1600 for healthy and nutritious foods, while the remaining 400 is dedicated to some food rich in higher carbohydrates.

In her diet, the actress allows herself some exceptions to the rule, just like this method wants. In fact, the actress consumes sandwiches with smoked meat or Australian sausages, being a native of those lands, sandwiches with melted cheese, pizza with truffles, sugar-rich caappuccini with chocolate on top.

Kidman follows this method in a very particular way. Balance the various foods: fatty foods with fruit, vegetables, but also grilled fish. Furthermore, his diet is not only based on the 80/20 method, but also on physical activity as he practices yoga and running. He does not like alcohol and prefers to eat a bit of everything, but without too many sacrifices or sacrifices.

Nicole Kidman’s Diet: Benefits

Keep reading

A method that brings a series of benefits. Nicole Kidman’s diet also allows you to consume certain foods with a higher calorie content, not giving up on physical fitness and managing to maintain it in a healthy and correct way. In addition, it has no particular sacrifices because the 80/20 method allows you to indulge yourself even in excesses and some deviations from the rule.

Loading... Advertisements

A diet that allows you to satiate so as not to overeat at the main meals of the day. A method that allows to obtain excellent results, satisfying one’s hunger, but also satisfying oneself without giving up certain foods just because they are particularly sugary. In this way, following the diet is also easier because there is no compromise or sacrifice.

A diet appreciated by many of Kidman’s colleagues since it allows you to consume healthy and healthy food, but also to let yourself go to the table without too many sacrifices or compromises. It is possible to lose up to 6 kg in a short time. Also, if you want to eat a piece of dessert it is absolutely possible, but without overdoing it.

No food is banned, but it is essential to always apply the rules of the 80/20 method by eating healthy food.

Nicole Kidman’s Diet: Best Supplement

The diet followed by Nicole Kidman can be obtained as many results thanks to an excellent food supplement, that is Piperine & Curcuma Plus, notified by the Italian Ministry of Health and recommended by experts and consumers. An effective supplement because it stimulates the metabolism, satisfies avoiding binging and improves intestinal transit and digestive assimilation.

A supplement that has purifying and detox properties, maintains physical shape for a long time, burns calories. It is not recommended for pregnant women or those with gastrointestinal problems. It is recommended to take one tablet before main meals together with a large glass of water. Anyone who wants to lose weight in a healthy way can take this supplement.

For those wishing to know more, you can click here

It has no contraindications or side effects since it consists of natural ingredients such as Piperine which stimulates the metabolic process, helping to lose weight quickly. There turmeric, a yellow colored spice well known and used in oriental cuisine, known as the saffron of the Indies. It has detox properties, eliminates waste and toxins that are in excess. Finally, the colloidal silicon which enhances the essential components by increasing the protection of tendons, bones and skin.

An original and exclusive supplement, therefore not available online or physical goods. You have to type in the official website of the product, fill in the form with your personal data, send it and wait for the operator to call for confirmation. It is on offer at the cost of € 49 for 4 packs instead of 196 with free shipping costs. Payment is by Paypal, credit card or even in cash to the courier upon delivery.