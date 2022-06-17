Nicole Kidman’s forgotten first film

Oscar-winning actress for The Hours He started his career with an Australian film that became a cult following for the generation of the 80s and 90s.

Throughout his career, Nicole Kidman received 5 nominations from The academy, of which he only managed to succeed in one. It was in 2003, when she was recognized for her work done in The Hoursthe film directed by stephen daldry that recounts the lives of three women who live in different times and who have all been impacted by reading the book Mrs Dallaway of Virginia Woolf.

Long before becoming an icon of cinema and Hollywood in particular, Nicole Kidman He had to fight for opportunities. The first one, the one that changed his life forever, was released in 1983 and over time became a cult story for the generation that saw it in the movies in the 1980s and for those who grew up with repetitions. on television well into the 1990s.

We are talking about the bikersan Australian film whose original title is BMX Bandits and was directed by Bryan Trenchard-Smithone of the idols of Quentin Tarantino. The film centers on three teenagers who love to ride bikes and perform stunts on them. After they are completely destroyed in an accident, they decide to fish for clams and sell them to raise money for new ones. The problem is that among everything they take out of the sea they will find a package that will bring them various inconveniences.

Nicole Kidman interprets judyone of the three protagonists of this story in a cast that completes James Lugton (Goose), Angelo D’Angelo (PJ) and Bryan Marshallas the main villain. Even if it is a very old movie, you can watch it without problems through streaming. It is complete in the channel YouTube ARTFLIX – Classic Moviesdubbed into Spanish from Spain, and you can also see it on the platform streaming cultpix.

+How Cultpix works

The platform cultpix It has access in different parts of the world and a wide catalog of cult films. In their description they clarify that it is the moderators of the platform who decide which films can be included in this category, as well as explaining that they will not upload any production made after 1990. You can hire it for a value of 6.66 dollars per month or 59 dollars a year.